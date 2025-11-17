Intrust Bank NA Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9,184.1% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after purchasing an additional 222,623 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $1,024.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,033.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $826.89 and a 200-day moving average of $779.30. The stock has a market cap of $968.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

