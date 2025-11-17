Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

