Intrust Bank NA Purchases 2,316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.68. The company has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.