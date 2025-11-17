Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – November 14th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Leap Therapeutics are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are equity shares of companies that design, produce and sell physical goods—such as automobiles, machinery, electronics, chemicals and consumer products—rather than services. For investors, these stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, commodity prices and supply?chain conditions, and are often evaluated using indicators like industrial production, capacity utilization and capital expenditure trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

