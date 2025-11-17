Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) & Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Critical Comparison

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) and Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and Marine Harvest ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A Marine Harvest ASA 5.85% 13.98% 6.61%

Dividends

Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marine Harvest ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marine Harvest ASA pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marine Harvest ASA 0 2 0 1 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greencore Group and Marine Harvest ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Greencore Group and Marine Harvest ASA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $2.29 billion 0.64 $58.72 million N/A N/A Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion 1.88 $506.96 million $0.85 25.97

Marine Harvest ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Greencore Group.

Volatility and Risk

Greencore Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marine Harvest ASA beats Greencore Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings. It is also involved in the finance activities; pension funding; and property business. The company supplies its products to supermarkets, convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice, and other retailers. Greencore Group plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

