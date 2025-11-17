Autonolas (OLAS) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Autonolas has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Autonolas has a market capitalization of $30.34 million and $236.76 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonolas token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Autonolas Profile

Autonolas’ genesis date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,250,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,675,062 tokens. Autonolas’ official message board is olas.network/blog. The official website for Autonolas is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Buying and Selling Autonolas

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 472,250,541.74053675 with 229,675,062.13169738 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.13544828 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $206,106.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonolas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

