Dohrnii Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.55 Million (DHN)

Dohrnii (DHN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Dohrnii has a total market capitalization of $72.55 million and $130.98 thousand worth of Dohrnii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dohrnii has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dohrnii token can now be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00003460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dohrnii Profile

Dohrnii was first traded on May 12th, 2022. Dohrnii’s total supply is 372,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,408,130 tokens. The official website for Dohrnii is dohrnii.io. Dohrnii’s official message board is dohrnii.medium.com. Dohrnii’s official Twitter account is @dohrnii_io.

Buying and Selling Dohrnii

According to CryptoCompare, “Dohrnii (DHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dohrnii has a current supply of 372,000,000 with 17,075,042 in circulation. The last known price of Dohrnii is 3.25297129 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $122,947.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dohrnii.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dohrnii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dohrnii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

