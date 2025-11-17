PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,037,000 after buying an additional 640,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,539,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after buying an additional 49,088 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 290,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,159,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $144.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.64 and its 200 day moving average is $133.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,455.20. The trade was a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

