Sofi Wealth LLC Acquires 34,071 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.6% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 954,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $4,515,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 376,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 50,755 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 56,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,015,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

