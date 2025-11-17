IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $689.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $735.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

