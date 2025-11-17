Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 128,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 282,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.21 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

