Root Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,352,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 5.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $57,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.72 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

