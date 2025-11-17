Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 27,989 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,989 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.