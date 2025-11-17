Johnson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $94.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

