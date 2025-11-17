Advantage Solutions Inc. $ADV Position Raised by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $117,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 84,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $375.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $915.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

