Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 617 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $833,941,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 290.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after purchasing an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock opened at $221.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.11. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,728 shares of company stock worth $6,448,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

