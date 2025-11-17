iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 677,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $204.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

