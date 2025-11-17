Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MDYG opened at $90.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.