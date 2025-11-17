Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Holdings Decreased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,185 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $32,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,421,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,835 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,678,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,935,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,794,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after buying an additional 130,557 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

