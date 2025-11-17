Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digi Power X in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.50 target price on shares of Digi Power X in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Digi Power X in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digi Power X from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Digi Power X alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Digi Power X Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of DGXX stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Digi Power X has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 5.77.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Digi Power X had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 39.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi Power X

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi Power X in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi Power X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi Power X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi Power X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.