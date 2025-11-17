Mizuho Lowers Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $72.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $74.00.

CBT opened at $61.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. Cabot has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cabot by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,683,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cabot by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 893,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

