Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Stock Price

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

SailPoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIL opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. SailPoint has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at SailPoint

In related news, President Matt Mills sold 61,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,373,875.18. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,904,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,693,464.36. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $766,450.12. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 1,069,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,350.88. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,454 shares of company stock worth $23,056,195 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of SailPoint

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in SailPoint during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

