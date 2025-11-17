TD Cowen Upgrades Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Buy

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $173.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $162.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $149.11 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.29.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total transaction of $189,550.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559.68. This represents a 95.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $261,161.55. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,538 shares of company stock worth $2,029,594 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,242,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,356,869,000 after acquiring an additional 684,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,179,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,459,940,000 after purchasing an additional 487,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,131,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,945,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,826,000 after purchasing an additional 218,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,551,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

