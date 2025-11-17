EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.75% from the company’s current price.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

EZPW stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.58.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,864.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,345.42. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in EZCORP by 93.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

