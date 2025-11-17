Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income from GBX 200 to GBX 199 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 199.

VIP stock opened at GBX 189.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £79.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 168.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.10.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

