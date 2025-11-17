Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $51,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.97. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $546.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.