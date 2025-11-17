Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.

FIGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Up 16.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR opened at $40.24 on Monday. Figure Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adam Gilbert Boyden sold 468,860 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $11,721,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,651,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,278,950. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,429,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,092,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,314,400. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mithril II GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,353,000. Galileo PTC Ltd purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,622,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $7,274,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $9,092,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $7,718,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Featured Stories

