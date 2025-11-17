Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $18.89 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. 25 LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 529,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC opened at $33.38 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.