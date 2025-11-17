Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 174.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATLX

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

ATLX stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Atlas Lithium had a negative return on equity of 120.64% and a negative net margin of 9,881.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Atlas Lithium by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 565,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Lithium by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 127,531 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Lithium by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 187,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 126,994 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.