Slagle Financial LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $77.58 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

