Landaas & Co. WI ADV Buys New Shares in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 724.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Barclays began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $196.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $228.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.