Landaas & Co. WI ADV Buys Shares of 3,794 CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 810,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,671 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 117.9% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.7%

CVS Health stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

