Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 146,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

