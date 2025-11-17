Edison International $EIX Stock Position Raised by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,003,000 after purchasing an additional 493,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,576,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000,000 after purchasing an additional 953,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,318 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edison International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,599,000 after acquiring an additional 562,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.6%

EIX opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

