109,129 Shares in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Purchased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,758 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.8% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 403,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 279,238 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

