Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires 6,650 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

