O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,239.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5%

ORLY stock opened at $98.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

