Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $842.26 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $558.13 and a 52-week high of $867.63. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $773.51 and its 200-day moving average is $729.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

