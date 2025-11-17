Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $493.97 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $497.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

