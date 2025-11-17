Slagle Financial LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

