Slagle Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 869,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,922,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.