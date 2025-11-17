Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Stock Position Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $437.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

