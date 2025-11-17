Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 13.2%

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

