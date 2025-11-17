Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $2,992,594. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.05.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $336.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

