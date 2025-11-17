Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

