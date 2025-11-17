Knott David M Jr Makes New Investment in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. $OBIO

Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 67.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBIO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Orchestra BioMed Trading Down 5.7%

OBIO opened at $3.94 on Monday. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $222.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,665.05% and a negative return on equity of 320.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.