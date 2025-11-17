Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%. Aramark updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.180-2.28 EPS.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.24. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Aramark by 36.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

