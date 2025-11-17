Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 70,679 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 209,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 301,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,217,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,521,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 349,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:WFC opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

