H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 15.54%. H World Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
H World Group Trading Down 2.6%
HTHT opened at $43.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13.
H World Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HSBC raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded H World Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.
About H World Group
H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
