Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $219.57 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,941 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $219,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. FF Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $232.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04. The company has a market capitalization of $410.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

